WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. securities regulators on
Wednesday voted unanimously to propose reforms that would target
a portion of the $2.6 trillion money market fund industry,
aiming to reduce the risk that panicked investors might abruptly
withdraw their money in times of stress.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's two-pronged
proposal would require prime funds used by institutional
investors to move to a floating net asset value from a stable
value.
It would also allow fund boards of all non-government funds
to impose a combination of liquidity fees and gates during times
of stress.
The two alternatives could be adopted alone or jointly.