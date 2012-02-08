* Toomey says reforms could threaten industry viability
* SEC eyeing two potential plans to bolster fund industry
* Reforms face resistance, even within SEC
* Chamber, corporate treasurers head to Hill on Wednesday
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Senator Pat Toomey is
urging businesses to push back against efforts by U.S.
securities regulators to impose new rules on the money market
fund industry, which he says could "wipe out" the products.
Speaking to an audience at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on
Wednesday, he expressed frustration that the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is trying to move ahead on sweeping money
market fund reforms.
"I think that money market funds are under attack. I think
there is a concerted effort to impose very, very, very
troublesome regulations that in some cases I think do threaten
the viability of the product itself," said Toomey, a
Pennsylvania Republican and member of the Senate Banking
Committee.
"I think we should push back very aggressively."
Toomey said he would consider introducing legislation
pushing back on the reforms, if necessary.
The $2.6 trillion money market fund industry came under
scrutiny during the financial crisis after a run on the Reserve
Primary Fund caused it to "break the buck" when its net asset
value fell below the $1-per-share mark.
The SEC moved to shore up the industry with new regulations
in 2010, including tightening credit quality standards,
shortening the maturities of fund investments and imposing a new
liquidity requirement.
But SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro and banking regulators have
said those are not enough. Staff at the SEC last month
circulated two early draft plans for either a capital buffer
coupled with a holdback on redemptions or a floating fund
valuation.
The two competing plans have met with some resistance
internally from three SEC commissioners, and they have also
prompted a major backlash from money market fund industry
players and U.S. businesses that rely on the funds for their
short-term funding needs.
Critics say the recent regulations adopted in 2010 have
worked well so far, and that money market funds have since
weathered some major storms such as the European debt crisis.
They also fear redemption holdbacks, capital buffers or
other changes could drive investors out of money market funds
into bank accounts.
There have also been warnings that the reforms intended to
reduce risk could unintentionally do the opposite by stoking
another round of consolidation in the industry.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Chamber and a group of corporate
treasurers took to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers to
discuss their concerns about the money market fund proposals.
Later on Wednesday, they are expected to head to meetings with
U.S. regulators.
Toomey said if the SEC proceeds with some of the reforms in
the works, he will call for congressional hearings to "give as
much public scrutiny to this as possible."
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch, editing by Dave Zimmerman)