Aug 30 A former Monsanto Co executive
who tipped the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
accounting improprieties involving the company's top-selling
Roundup product has been awarded more than $22 million from the
agency's whistleblower program, the executive's lawyer said on
Tuesday.
The $22 million award - the agency's second largest under
the program - was tied to an $80 million settlement between the
SEC and Monsanto in February, according to the lawyer, Stuart
Meissner in New York, in a statement.
Awards to whistleblowers by the SEC's program have now
surpassed a total of $107 million since the agency launched the
program in 2011, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. The
largest award, in 2014, was $30 million, the agency said.
Meissner declined to reveal the whistleblower's identity.
A Monsanto representative could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)