Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, July 24 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it had charged Morgan Stanley with misleading investors about two mortgage-backed securities it issued before the 2008 financial crisis, and that the bank would pay $275 million to settle the case, according to a press release.
The SEC found Morgan Stanley had not given investors in the securities, which were called Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2007-NC4 and Morgan Capital I Inc. Trust 2007-HE7, the correct information about how many of the mortgages they contained were delinquent, the release said.
A lawyer for Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
* Connie hulbert named president and general manager of avista subsidiary ael&p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American vanguard announces new head of regulatory affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: