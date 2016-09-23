By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Former New York Governor
David Paterson and entertainment industry executive Charles
Koppelman were charged by U.S. regulators on Friday for failing
to report in a timely manner their stock trades in a startup
movie company that is now at the heart of an alleged fraud
scheme.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that
Paterson and Koppelman, who were directors of Moon River Studios
, each agreed to pay a $25,000 penalty to settle the
case without admitting or denying the charges.
The SEC also charged the current and former chief executive
of the Moon River Studios with issuing false statements about
the company, which the regulator said promised to build a studio
that never materialized.
