By Jonathan Stempel and Sarah N. Lynch
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Wilmington Trust
Co, now part of M&T Bank Corp, will pay $18.5 million to
settle charges that it underreported the amount of construction
loans that were not being repaid after the financial crisis, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
The SEC said that Wilmington Trust in the third and fourth
quarters of 2009 failed to disclose more than $330 million of
loans that were at least 90 days past due, and materially
misreported such loans in the first half of 2010. It said
Wilmington Trust did not set aside enough money for loan losses.
Mounting losses from construction loans and commercial
mortgages were a major factor in Wilmington Trust's agreement in
November 2010 to sell itself to M&T at a 46 percent discount to
its market value at that time. The merger closed in May 2011.
"Improper application of accounting principles by Wilmington
Trust had the effect of misleading investors about a key credit
quality metric during a time of significant upheaval and
financial distress for the bank," Andrew Ceresney, director of
the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement.
Wilmington Trust settled the charges case without admitting
or denying the SEC's findings. All the alleged wrongful conduct
predated the M&T purchase.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is among
the largest shareholders of M&T, which is based in Buffalo, New
York.
Michael Zabel, an M&T spokesman, said: "While we cannot
speak to things that occurred at the former company, it's
important to resolve issues from the past as we continue to
build on Wilmington Trust's legacy both in Delaware and in the
wealth and trust management business."
M&T last month said the U.S. Department of Justice was still
pursuing a related probe into Wilmington Trust's financial
reporting and securities filings.
It is unclear how Thursday's settlement might affect M&T's
planned $3.7 billion purchase of New Jersey's Hudson City
Bancorp Inc. That merger was announced in August 2012,
but has yet to close.
Federal regulators have raised concerns over M&T's internal
controls, including those to combat money laundering.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Leslie Adler)