WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed enforcement actions against 36 municipal bond underwriting firms over fraudulent offerings on Thursday, marking the first time the SEC has brought such cases.

The SEC's enforcement sweep stems from a March 2014 initiative that invited firms to self-report disclosure violations through a voluntary program targeting material misstatements and omissions in bond offerings.

Among the firms charged were Bank of America's Merrill Lynch , a unit of BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. All have agreed to settle the charges without admitting or denying the allegations. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)