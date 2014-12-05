WASHINGTON Dec 5 The Chicago suburb of Harvey has agreed to settle civil charges stemming from allegations that it had fraudulently marketed its municipal bonds to investors, U.S. regulators said Friday.

The settlement, made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, comes after the SEC took the unusual step over the summer of obtaining a restraining order against the city's planned bond sale.

Under the terms of the deal, Harvey officials will be required to obtain an independent consultant and undergo an audit, and they will face certain restrictions on selling new debt. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Lisa Lambert)