* Rule would exempt elected, appointed officials
* Underwriting not considered advising
* Narrower definition should allay concerns of bond market
* Registration starts July 1
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission unanimously approved on Wednesday a
long-awaited rule to bring the financial advisers of
municipalities under federal oversight, saying appointed and
elected officials of local governments were exempt from its
requirements.
The exemption should allay bond market concerns that the
regulation of municipal advisers required under the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law would cast too wide a net and force
officials and volunteers with only tertiary involvement in
financial decisions of cities, counties, authorities and
non-profit organizations to comply with complicated securities
law.
Dodd-Frank calls for municipal advisers to register with the
federal government and adhere to a fiduciary standard in which
the municipalities' interests come first.
The SEC's initial proposed definition of who had to register
was universally criticized as too broad when it was released
more than two years ago, spawning more than 1,000 public comment
letters.
Brokers, dealers, issuers and even the Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Board, which writes the rules for the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market that the SEC enforces, said it could make
selling debt impossible for small issuers. But the SEC was
concerned that a narrow definition would create loopholes.
The final definition will apply to people who provide advice
to a municipal entity regarding the issuance of municipal
securities, including the structure, timing, and terms of
transactions. It also encompasses those who advise
municipalities on entering into swaps and investing the proceeds
of a sale in derivatives.
The SEC also narrowed the term "investment strategies" to
apply only to the investment of proceeds from bond sales rather
than to all public funds.
Advisers will begin formally registering under the final rule
on July 1, 2014.
An interim placeholder rule set to expire on Sept. 30 will
be extended until then. According to SEC officials, 1,100 firms
have registered under the temporary rule. Its compliance office
is presently conducting some examinations of municipal advisers.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will be in charge of
examining advisers who are also broker-dealers.
"In the wake of the financial crisis, many municipalities
suffered significant losses from complex derivatives and other
financial transactions. They entered into these transactions,
in many cases, after receiving advice from a group of largely
unregulated intermediaries known as 'municipal advisers,'" said
SEC Chair Mary Jo White, a political independent, before the
vote.
Noting advisers were not required to comply with standards of
conduct, meet any training requirements, or disclose potential
conflicts of interest, White added: "The investors in this
market were largely left unprotected from these risks, and
suffered losses when municipalities went bankrupt or were
otherwise unable to meet their obligations."
The definition is guided more by people's activities than
roles or job titles, John Cross, head of the SEC municipal bond
unit, said before the vote. For example, brokers or dealers
would not have to register their advisory activities during the
time they serve as underwriters on issues. But they would have
to register if they provided advice on the investments of
proceeds after the deal, because that type of advice is outside
the scope of typical underwriting activities.
The MSRB had released multiple draft rules on professional
conduct and qualification examination requirements in 2011 that
it shelved when the SEC pulled its proposal. In a statement on
Wednesday the board, which is made up of advisers, bankers and
issuers, said it planned to inform advisers of its next steps
and to re-examine the rules it suspended and possibly revise
them in light of the new definition.
COMMISSIONER CONCERNS
During the pre-vote discussion, new Republican commissioner
Michael Piwowar spoke sternly about the approval process, saying
he needed more time to review the rule, which spans 800 pages,
given he had been in his post only 34 days.
"My repeated requests to defer today's vote, even for a
handful of days, were denied. The inflexibility in the date of
this meeting is particularly frustrating, particularly given
that it has been 1,155 days since the enactment of the
Dodd-Frank Act and 1,113 days since the commission adopted the
interim temporary municipal adviser rule," he said.
Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein was disappointed that the
final rule did not require firms to certify they had provided
training and reviewed operations to make sure they are complying
with the law.
"I believe any costs related to self-certification are
outweighed by the public interest," she said.