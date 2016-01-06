WASHINGTON Jan 6 Mutual funds may be
misdirecting fees, which has the potential to hurt investors'
returns, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in
guidance it released on Wednesday, after examining some mutual
funds, investment advisers, broker-dealers, and transfer agents.
The guidance was on payments that funds make to
intermediaries for shareholder and recordkeeping services, which
the SEC called "sub-accounting fees." It said its recent
queries had raised questions as to whether part of those fees
"may have been used to pay for activities that are primarily
intended to result in the sale of mutual fund shares."
"Mutual fund fees have a direct impact on investor returns,"
it continued.
In particular, investors could base their buying decisions
on funds' fee levels and "potential mischaracterization of fees
may lead them to invest in funds that they would not otherwise
have selected."
Also, current regulations limit how funds can finance the
activities that lead to the sale of shares, which is also known
as distribution, as a way to prevent potential conflicts of
interest or the inappropriate use of assets, the SEC said.
The commission suggested funds' boards put in place
processes to evalauate whether some sub-accounting fees are
going toward selling shares.
That includes getting "the overall picture" from advisers
and service providers of servicing arrangements and learning how
the fees affect other payment flows, the SEC said.
It also said advisers and others providing services should
inform boards "if certain activities or arrangements that are
potentially distribution-related exist in connection with the
payment of sub-accounting fees."
If they do exist, then boards should "evaluate the
appropriateness and character of those payments with heightened
attention."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)