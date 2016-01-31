By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 31 Barclays and Credit
Suisse are poised to settle federal and state charges
that they misled investors in their dark pools, with Barclays
admitting it broke the law and agreeing to pay $70 million,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
The settlements between the banks and the Securities and
Exchange Commission and New York Attorney General, which are
expected to be formally announced on Monday, will mark the two
largest fines ever paid in connection with cases involving dark
pools.
All together, the banks are expected to pay a combined total
of $154.3 million, said the source, who spoke anonymously
because the deal has not yet been finalized and made public.
