WASHINGTON, Oct 31 Companies are increasingly
taking advantage of securities rules that lets them raise
capital without having to go through costly registrations,
according to a new study by U.S. regulators.
The Securities and Exchange Commission study found that
these private offerings surpassed debt offerings in 2010 and
continued to do so through the first quarter of this year.
The study also found that the spike in private offerings
came as public issuances fell by 11 percent from 2009 to 2010.
"To me, it is similar to other types of financial
innovations," SEC Chief Economist Craig Lewis told Reuters on
the sidelines of the SEC's first-ever small business advisory
committee meeting.
"Once people understand this is another path for obtaining
equity capital, firms will consider it as another choice to
make at the time they need capital."
The agency released the study as part of its review to
determine whether it should pursue less restrictive
capital-raising securities regulations.
The SEC has said it is looking at whether its rules are
outdated. Lawmakers are also pressuring the SEC to remove
hurdles for capital formation, to help create jobs.
The trend toward private offerings comes as Europe's debt
crisis and a weak U.S. economic recovery have made it difficult
or less desirable for companies to pursue public offerings.
The study by SEC economists looked at various exemptions
available for private offerings, including the most popular one
known as Regulation D's rule 506.
The Reg D rule 506 allows companies to raise an unlimited
amount of capital through unregistered offerings as long as the
offerings only go to certain sophisticated investors.
Overall, it found that there has been a shift from public
to private capital, with private issuances increasing 42
percent to $1.4 billion from 2009 to 2010.
During that time, public equity offerings rose slightly
while public debt offerings decreased.
"Historically, debt offerings have been the dominant source
of capital that firms have used," said Lewis, who called the
study's findings "surprising."
The study also found that foreign companies are taking
advantage of private unregistered securities offerings in the
United States, showing that the United States is competing
favorably with foreign markets.
For the period in the study, foreign issuers accounted for
25 percent of the capital raised. The total capital raised by
foreign companies went up by roughly a third between 2009 and
2010.
"There has been some discussion about U.S. issuers...moving
to foreign capital markets to raise money, but what we are
finding here is there is significant participation on the part
of foreign issuers in U.S. capital markets through this
Regulation D exemption process," said Lewis, who also serves as
the director of the SEC's Risk Strategy and Financial
Innovation Division.
