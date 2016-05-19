(Recasts; adds details on process)
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee on Thursday voted to approve nominees to fill the two
vacant spots on the Securities and Exchange Commission,
according to the highest ranking Democrat on the committee.
The nominations of Democrat Lisa Fairfax and Republican
Hester Peirce will now go to the full Senate for a vote.
The Republican-led Congress has been slow to fill empty
seats at agencies and boards and many of the nominations made by
outgoing President Barack Obama, a Democrat, have stalled. Ohio
Senator Sherrod Brown, the most senior Democrat on the Banking
Committee, said the committee has yet to hold hearings for
nominees to the Federal Reserve Board or the board for the
Export-Import Bank.
"It is disgraceful that the Senate still hasn't confirmed
any of the 20 nominations that the banking committee has
received since the start of last year," said Brown in a
statement. "These nominees are essential to promoting financial
stability, protecting national security, and ensuring that
American businesses of all sizes can compete on a level playing
field with foreign competitors."
Last month, the committee attempted to approve the two SEC
nominees, but opposition from Democrats over corporate political
disclosure threw the vote into disarray. The Democrats had
pressed the nominees to support requiring corporations to
disclose political donations.
The SEC has faced mounting pressure to require the
disclosures since the Supreme Court struck down strict limits on
campaign finance in its 2010 Citizens United decision, but
budget legislation passed at the end of 2015 blocked the SEC
from creating a rule on political spending.
Obama put the two names forward in October.
Peirce once worked on the staff of the Senate Banking
Committee and then went on to become a senior research fellow
and director of the financial markets working group at the
Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
Fairfax, too, is an academic as a law professor at George
Washington University, and has penned a primer on shareholder
activism.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernard Orr)