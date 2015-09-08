NEW YORK, Sept 8 Three Nomura Holdings Inc traders were sued on Tuesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for misleading investors by lying about mortgage bond prices after the financial crisis.

The SEC in a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court sued Ross Shapiro, Michael Gramins, and Tyler Peters, who had since 2009 been senior traders at Nomura. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)