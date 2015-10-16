WASHINGTON Oct 16 A U.S. government advocate for investors is urging securities regulators to reject a proposal by the New York Stock Exchange that would permit smaller public companies to issue more shares to insiders without stockholders' approval.

The request from Rick Fleming, the investor advocate at the Securities and Exchange Commission, marks the first time he has directly urged the regulator to reject a rule proposal since he was named to the post in early 2014.

Fleming said he is upset by a plan the NYSE floated with the SEC earlier this year which would loosen some of the rules for small public companies to make it easier for them to raise capital.

It would let certain small companies bypass shareholder approval before issuing shares of less than 20 percent of their outstanding common stock to corporate insiders.

In lieu of a shareholder vote, such deals would be reviewed by corporate audit committees under the NYSE's plan.

Share issuances that are equal to or greater than 20 percent of the outstanding common stock would still require a shareholder vote.

In comments submitted to the SEC's five commissioners, Fleming lambasted the measure, saying it will only dilute the shares of other investors and weaken corporate governance at small listed companies.

"We have significant reservations about the potential consequences of lowering corporate governance standards on the NYSE," he wrote. "The proposal will weaken the rights of existing shareholders, result in economic dilution, and cause ongoing investor confusion."

A spokeswoman for Intercontinental Exchange Inc,, which owns the NYSE, had no immediate comment.

The Office of the Investor Advocate is a new unit at the SEC created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. It is tasked with analyzing how new rules will affect investors and helping retail investors resolve problems.

Fleming does not have the authority to stop the SEC from approving the rule, but his opinion is likely to carry some weight as it reviews the NYSE plan.

Any time a stock exchange wishes to change its rules, it must get SEC approval first.

All the plans are put out for public comment, but Fleming said too often, the notices get buried and few weigh in.

Fleming vowed to change that, saying he will "shine a brighter light on rule changes by the exchanges."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)