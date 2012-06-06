June 6 OppenheimerFunds agreed to pay $35.4
million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
charges that it misled investors about the safety of two bond
mutual funds that suffered steep losses during the 2008
financial crisis, the agency said on Wednesday.
The SEC said Oppenheimer used derivatives to add substantial
commercial mortgage-backed securities to its Champion Income and
Core Bond funds. It said that the prospectus for the Champion
fund did not adequately disclose the fund's practices, and that
Oppenheimer issued misleading statements about both funds'
losses and recovery prospects.
Oppenheimer did not admit or deny the SEC findings in
agreeing to settle.
