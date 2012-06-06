* Champion Income, Core Bond funds had big losses in 2008
* SEC: OppenheimerFunds misled investors about risk
* OppenheimerFunds did not admit wrongdoing
By Jonathan Stempel
June 6 OppenheimerFunds Inc agreed to pay $35.4
million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
charges it misled investors about the safety of two bond mutual
funds that suffered steep losses during the 2008 financial
crisis, the agency said on Wednesday.
The SEC said OppenheimerFunds , majority-owned by
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co, used derivatives k nown
as total return swaps t o add substantial commercial
mortgage-backed securities to its hig h-yield Ch ampion Income
fund and inte rmediate-term, investment-grade Core Bond fund.
Champion Income's Class A shares lost 78.53 percent in 2008,
about triple the 26.41 percent loss for its peer, and was one of
the worst-performing mutual funds of any kind that year,
according to Morningstar Inc.
Core Bond's A shares lost 35.83 percent in 2008, versus an
average drop of 4.7 percent for peer funds, Morningstar said.
The SEC said the Champion fund's prospectus did not
adequately disclose its practice of taking on substantial
leverage through derivatives.
It also said, as the funds sold holdings at big losses to
cover payments on swaps contracts, OppenheimerFunds misled
investors about the losses and recovery prospects.
"Mutual fund providers have an obligation to clearly and
accurately convey the strategies and risks of the products they
sell," SEC enforcement chief Robert Khuzami said in a statement.
"Candor, not wishful thinking, should drive communications with
investors, particularly during times of market stress."
OppenheimerFunds did not admit or deny the SEC findings. The
settlement includes a $24 million fine, $9.9 million in
disgorgement, and $1.5 million in interest. The company said it
also voluntarily took remedial steps, and replaced the
management team at both funds.
OppenheimerFunds ended March with more than $183 billion in
assets under management.
The settlement "is in the best interests of the company and
those investors that experienced losses during the period of
unprecedented volatility and uncertainty that defined the global
financial crisis," OppenheimerFunds Chief Executive Bill Glavin
said in a statement.
Last year, OppenheimerFunds agreed to pay $100 million to
resolve lawsuits by investors in the funds who claimed they were
misled about the risks. A federal judge in Denver approved the
accord in September.
