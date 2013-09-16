WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. securities regulators said Monday they were monitoring the situation after at least four major options exchanges halted trading due to a glitch with the system that disseminates options price quotes.

"As is our practice, we are monitoring developments and discussing them with market participants as appropriate," Securities and Exchange Commission spokesman John Nester said.

Among the exchanges that had halted options trading were Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's PHLX, Miami Options Exchange, CBOE Holdings Inc and the C2 electronic exchange.

