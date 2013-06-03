NEW YORK, June 3 The Securities and Exchange
Commission on Monday announced it was temporarily suspending
trading of 61 companies listed on over-the-counter exchanges,
saying public information about the operating statuses of the
companies was in question.
"The Commission cautions brokers, dealers, shareholders, and
prospective purchasers that they should carefully consider the
foregoing information along with all other currently available
information and any information subsequently issued by the
company," the SEC wrote in a statement, though it didn't give
additional details on the questions that had been raised about
the information.
Extreme Motorsports of California, Fidelity First
Financial Corp and Oxford Capital Corp were
among the companies being suspended. Some of the companies
listed, including 3CI Complete Compliance Corp and
AHPC Holdings, did not have a web site or phone number
to reach for a comment.
The suspension, which began at the open of trading on
Monday, will last until 11:59 p.m. June 14.