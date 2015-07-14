PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, July 14 Oz Management LP, an adviser for numerous Och-Ziff funds, has agreed to admit to wrongdoing and pay a $4.25 million penalty to settle civil charges that it provided inaccurate trade data to four prime brokers, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the firm's errors caused inaccuracies not only in the brokers' books, but also in various records and data provided to the SEC in investigations.
March 23 The decision by a handful of high-profile consumer brands to pull advertising from Google’s YouTube over offensive content could threaten the site’s long-term strategy of stealing ad dollars from television, analysts and ad industry professionals said Thursday.