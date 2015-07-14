WASHINGTON, July 14 Oz Management LP, an adviser for numerous Och-Ziff funds, has agreed to admit to wrongdoing and pay a $4.25 million penalty to settle civil charges that it provided inaccurate trade data to four prime brokers, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the firm's errors caused inaccuracies not only in the brokers' books, but also in various records and data provided to the SEC in investigations.

