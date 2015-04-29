WASHINGTON, April 29 Public companies in the United States would be required to disclose how the pay of their top executives squares with their overall performance under controversial new rules proposed on Wednesday.

The draft measure by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sparked fierce debate among the agency's five members, with its two Republicans saying it is not a vital rule and that it is too broad and overly prescriptive. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)