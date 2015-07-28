(New throughout, adds details from settlement, CFPB comment; adds byline)

By Jonathan Stempel

July 28 Paymap Inc, a unit of Western Union Co , agreed to pay $38.4 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges that it deceived consumers into signing up for a program advertised as a way to help them pay off their mortgages faster and save on interest payments.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday said Paymap, a payment processor, will pay a $5 million civil fine, and return $33.4 million in fees to 125,000 consumers who had enrolled since July 2011 in the Equity Accelerator Program.

LoanCare LLC, a residential mortgage servicer, will pay a related $100,000 civil fine. Neither company admitted or denied the CFPB's charges.

The CFPB said Paymap and LoanCare advertised online, by mail and by phone that typical consumers who signed up for the Equity Accelerator Program would save more than $33,000 in interest by making mortgage payments biweekly rather than monthly.

Instead, the program did not make the more frequent payments, and no more than a "tiny" percentage of enrollees realized the promised savings, the CFPB said.

Consumers typically paid $295 to enroll in the program, and a $2.50 transaction fee for each debit, the CFPB said.

"Deceptive advertising has no place in the financial marketplace," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement.

In resolving charges that they violated the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, Paymap and LoanCare agreed not to advertise the mortgage program's benefits without credible supporting evidence, or to imply it would change consumers' mortgage payment schedules.

Paymap and Western Union are based in Englewood, Colorado. A spokesman had no immediate comment.

LoanCare is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Equity Accelerator's public website, (www.equityaccelerator.com), was shut down in September 2013 after the CFPB began its probe, the regulator said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)