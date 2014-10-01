(Adds reaction, details, background)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Jonathan Stempel
Sept 30 A federal judge in Washington late on
Tuesday dismissed a challenge by two state Republican parties of
a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule that imposes
restrictions on asset managers who donate to political
campaigns, handing the regulator a victory.
U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the court lacked
jurisdiction to review the New York and Tennessee Republican
parties' challenge to the SEC's "pay-to-play" rule, and that
only the U.S. appeals court had authority to hear the case.
An attorney for the two political parties, Jason Torchinsky,
said: "The decision is long, and just came out. We are reviewing
the decision and will be discussing the next steps with our
clients."
An SEC spokesman declined to comment.
The SEC's pay-to-play rule was adopted in 2010, and intends
to prevent a quid pro quo between elected officials and
investment advisers who are seeking to win business to manage
public assets, such as pension plans. It prohibits advisers from
receiving compensation for asset management services for two
years after making a campaign contribution to public officials
or candidates in a position to award contracts.
The plaintiffs claimed the rule violated free speech rights,
and they had sought a preliminary injunction just months before
the upcoming 2014 midterm elections when Republicans are hoping
to regain control of the Democratically-controlled U.S. Senate.
Campaign contributions from the asset management sector have
traditionally been an important source of funds for political
parties.
In a 21-page ruling, Howell said she found that the
plaintiffs "have failed to meet their burden in establishing
subject matter jurisdiction because this court is not the proper
forum for their challenge."
Her ruling aligns with one of several arguments the SEC made
in a court hearing earlier this month. The SEC argued that only
an appeals court could hear the complaint.
If the Republican parties decide to re-file the complaint
with the appeals court, it remains to be seen whether the court
will agree to rule on the merits. That is because the SEC has
also argued that the Republicans missed a crucial 60-day
deadline to challenge the rule after it was adopted in 2010.
Howell's ruling was foreshadowed during oral arguments in
September, in which she openly questioned whether the court had
authority to rule in the case and whether the Republican parties
had legal standing to bring the suit.
Because she determined the case cannot be reviewed in a
lower district court, Howell did not reach any conclusions on
whether the parties have standing to challenge the rule.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Sarah N. Lynch
in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)