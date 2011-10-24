* SEC charges Pipeline with misleading investors

* Pipeline to pay $1 million to settle charges

* Pipeline executives to pay $100,000 each

* This marks first-ever SEC case against a dark pool (Adds statement from SEC enforcement director Khuzami)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 Pipeline Trading Systems LLC will pay a $1 million penalty after U.S. securities regulators said it misled customers about how their trades were executed on its "dark pool" trading platform.

This marks the first enforcement case the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has brought against a dark pool. Dark pools are alternative trading systems that let investors anonymously trade larger blocks of stock without tipping their hand to a wider market.

The SEC's administrative action comes as the agency pursues a broad review of market structure issues, including potential new regulations to make the pricing and liquidity of dark pools more transparent. As part of that policy review, SEC examiners and enforcement attorneys have also stepped up their scrutiny.

New York-based Pipeline, which launched in 2004 as an alternative trading system, settled the case without admitting or denying the charges.

The SEC said Pipeline did not tell customers that the vast majority of orders were filled by an affiliate that sought to predict the trading intentions of Pipeline's customers.

The affiliate, most recently known as Milstream Strategy Group LLC, would then trade elsewhere in the same direction as customers before filling the customers' orders on Pipeline's platform, the SEC said.

The agency said this practice conflicted with Pipeline's description of its trading platform as a "crossing network" that matched customer orders with those from other customers, providing "natural liquidity."

Pipeline executives had also touted its technology's benefits, saying it denied "day traders, predatory dealers and other speculators the information they need to front run institutional investors' orders."

SEC Enforcement Director Robert Khuzami said in a release, "However orders are placed and executed, be it on an exchange floor or in an automated venue, whether dark or displayed, one principle remains fundamental -- investors are entitled to accurate information as to how their trades are executed."

The SEC also settled charges against Pipeline's founder and chief executive Fred Federspiel, and with Alfred R. Berkeley III, its chairman, former chief executive and a former president of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

They each agreed to pay $100,000 to settle the matter, without admitting or denying the charges they misled customers.

"We are pleased that the agreement we have entered into with the Securities and Exchange Commission resolves allegations that Pipeline made certain untrue or misleading statements," the company said in a statement.

Pipeline, unlike many of the other successful U.S. dark pools, is not run by a larger bank. It competes with Investment Technology Group's (ITG.N) Posit and Liquidnet and others for larger blocks of stock traded by institutions looking to hide their intentions from the wider marketplace, where far smaller-sized trades are done.

There are dozens of dark pools in the United States, including Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) Sigma X and Credit Suisse AG's CSGN.VX Crossfinder.

Dark pools and other non-exchange "internalizers" account for roughly 30 percent of all U.S. equity trading.

The agency said that Pipeline's violations occurred from August 2004 through March 2010. It also said Pipeline failed to protect customers' confidential trading information by allowing the research director at Pipeline's parent company to access it.

"As dark pools continue to claim a growing share of trading volume, we've stepped up our scrutiny of the market and its participants," said George Canellos, the director of the SEC's New York regional office.

This marks the second market structure-related case the SEC has brought in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the SEC sanctioned stock exchange operator Direct Edge for having weak controls that led to millions of dollars in trading losses and a systems outage. [ID: nN1E79C20T]

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; editing by Dave Zimmerman, Bernard Orr)