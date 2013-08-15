WASHINGTON Aug 15 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission swore in Michael Piwowar as its newest
Republican member on Thursday, rounding out the five-member
panel, the agency said.
Piwowar, an economist, will replace Commissioner Troy
Paredes, who stepped down earlier this month.
Piwowar most recently worked for the Senate Banking
Committee under Ranking Member Mike Crapo and former Ranking
Member Richard Shelby. He also worked at the SEC previously as a
visiting scholar and senior financial economist.
Piwowar and Kara Stein, a Democrat, were both nominated as
SEC commissioners by President Barack Obama in May and were
confirmed by the U.S. Senate on August 1.
Stein, who previously worked as a Senate staffer under Rhode
Island Democrat and Senate Banking Committee member Jack Reed,
was sworn into office as commissioner last week. Stein replaced
outgoing SEC Commissioner Elisse Walter.
The SEC said Piwowar's swearing-in ceremony took place in
Los Angeles, with the Los Angeles Regional Director Michele Wein
Layne officiating.