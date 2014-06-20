WASHINGTON, June 20 A Philadelphia-based private
equity firm will pay $300,000 to settle civil charges that it
accepted advisory fees from state and city pension funds after
one of its associates had donated money to local political
candidates, U.S. regulators announced on Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's case against TL
Ventures Inc marks the first time the SEC has ever brought
charges under new rules adopted in 2010 designed to curb "pay to
play" practices by investment advisers.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)