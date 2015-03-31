WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged the Silicon Valley-based technology company Polycom and its former chief executive on Tuesday over allegations they hid more than $200,000 in personal perks from investors.

Polycom has agreed to settle charges over inadequate internal controls and disclosure violations and pay $750,000, while the SEC's case against former Polycom CEO Andrew Miller will be litigated in federal court, the SEC said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)