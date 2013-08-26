Aug 26 The Securities and Exchange Commission
charged an Indiana man with running a $6 million Ponzi scheme
that defrauded investors out of their retirement savings and
used the money to invest in a bridal store, a bounty hunter
reality television show, and a soul food restaurant owned by the
bounty hunters.
The SEC on Monday said it obtained an emergency court order
to freeze the assets of defendants John Marcum and his firm
Guaranty Reserves Trust LLC.
Marcum, 49, of Noblesville, Indiana, was accused of
deceiving at least 37 people into investing in promissory notes
issued by his firm by promising double-digit annual returns with
no risk to principal by day-trading in stocks.
"Marcum tricked investors into putting their retirement nest
eggs in his hands by portraying himself as a talented trader who
could earn high returns while eliminating the risk of loss,"
said Timothy Warren, acting director of the SEC's Chicago
regional office.
The SEC said Marcum regularly gave clients account
statements showing annualized returns of more than 20 percent
with no monthly losses.
Instead, the regulator said he lost more than $900,000 on
what little trading he conducted, and used the remaining funds
to invest in start-up ventures and finance a lifestyle including
Mercedes-Benz car payments, airline tickets, nightclub outlays,
and charges to his former wife's credit card.
The SEC said none of the start-ups appears profitable, and
that Marcum "is nearly broke, and his accounts contain less than
$2,000." It said the scheme began to unravel in mid-2013 when
Marcum became unable to meet some investors' redemption demands.
According to the regulator, Marcum admitted misappropriating
investor money during a June 18 conference call with three
investors, which was recorded.
It said he also told investors during the call that his
insurance policies had a two-year waiting period for a "suicide
clause" to take effect, and that if he failed to return their
money he would kill himself so they could be made whole.
A lawyer for Marcum did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. Marcum could not immediately be located.
The lawsuit seeks a fine, the recovery of ill-gotten gains,
and a permanent ban on further wrongdoing.
The case is SEC v. Marcum et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Indiana, No. 13-01361.