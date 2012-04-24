* SEC alerts public about pre-IPO investment scams
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. securities
regulator warned investors on Tuesday to beware of scams
offering shares of hot tech companies such as Twitter and
Facebook that have not yet gone public.
The alert, posted on the Securities and Exchange
Commission's website, said that, while legitimate offerings of
pre-IPO shares are not uncommon, they generally are limited to
sophisticated investors.
The SEC said it is "aware of a number of complaints and
inquiries about these types of frauds, which may be promoted on
social media and internet sites, by telephone, email, in person,
or by other means."
The SEC pointed to pre-IPO schemes in recent years as reason
for concern.
Earlier this month, the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of Florida in Miami i ssued an order in a bid to halt an
allegedly fraudulent sale of securities of an investment vehicle
that purportedly held pre-IPO shares of Facebook.
The SEC's warning also comes just weeks after President
Barack Obama signed into a law a bill making it easier for firms
to raise capital and solicit investors.
Some SEC officials, Democrats, and industry watchdogs have
sharply criticized the law for rolling back critical shields
that protect unsophisticated investors from securities fraud.
The law, which was held up as a job-creation bill, will make
it easier for companies to solicit private investors and relaxes
filing requirements associated with initial public offerings.
It also allows startup companies to engage in crowdfunding,
in which investors take small stakes in companies over the
Internet.
