WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A New York-based private
equity advisory firm will pay $2.3 million to settle civil
charges that it breached its fiduciary duty to two funds by
improperly allocating certain expenses in their company
portfolios, U.S. regulators said Monday.
Lincolnshire agreed to settle the case without admitting or
denying the charges, according to the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The SEC's charges against Lincolnshire Management come at a
time when the regulator is ramping up its oversight of the
private equity sector, which is new to SEC oversight.
The SEC has publicly raised alarm bells about widespread
problems at private equity advisers surrounding the allocation
of expenses, hidden fees and concerns with valuations and
marketing.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)