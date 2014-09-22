(Adds details about the case, background, comment from
Lincolnshire)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A New York-based private
equity advisory firm will pay $2.3 million to settle civil
charges that it breached its fiduciary duty to two funds by
improperly allocating certain expenses in their company
portfolios, U.S. regulators said Monday.
Lincolnshire agreed to settle the case without admitting or
denying the charges, according to the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The SEC's charges against Lincolnshire Management come at a
time when the regulator is ramping up oversight of the private
equity sector, which only recently became subject to SEC
scrutiny following the enactment of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law.
The SEC has publicly sounded alarms about widespread
problems at private equity advisers surrounding the allocation
of expenses, hidden fees and concerns with valuations and
marketing.
The SEC has been ferreting out some of these problems
through compliance exams of more than 150 newly registered
advisers.
In the area of expenses, SEC officials have said that some
private equity advisers have been shifting expenses from
themselves to their clients without proper disclosure.
In other cases, the SEC said it has noticed advisers
commonly hire consultants who are paid for by the portfolio
companies or the funds without investors' knowledge.
Monday's case is a bit different from the examples the SEC
has previously highlighted.
In its complaint, the SEC highlights issues that arose after
Lincolnshire integrated two portfolio companies and managed them
as one.
The two companies were owned by separately advised private
equity funds with different investors, the SEC said. But the
expense allocation was not always followed, leaving one
portfolio company paying more than its share of certain
expenses.
James McLaughlin, a managing director and general counsel at
Lincolnshire, said Monday that the issue most likely came to the
SEC's attention from private litigation his firm was involved
in, and did not originate from a regulatory examination.
He said his firm is happy to put the matter to rest.
"It is very expensive. It is a distraction to our business,
and so we are happy to get it behind us and resolve it," he
said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill
Trott)