June 4 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating whether some activist investors
teamed up to target companies without disclosing their
alliances, the Wall Street Journal said.
The SEC's enforcement division has recently opened multiple
investigations and sent requests for information to a number of
hedge funds, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1eRTPKi)
The names of the funds nor the companies they targeted could
immediately be ascertained, the daily said.
SEC declined to comment.
Federal securities regulations require investors who jointly
agree to buy, sell or vote securities to disclose those
arrangements, and to designate themselves as a group if they
together own at least 5 percent of a company's stock or are
soliciting votes from other shareholders.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)