WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is working to propose new rules to simplify the voting process for contested corporate board elections by permitting the use of so-called "universal proxy ballots," SEC Chair Mary Jo White said on Thursday.

In prepared remarks for a speech in Chicago, White said she has directed staff to draft recommendations for new rules amid concerns that shareholders do not have a "sufficient range of choice" when they vote in contested company elections.

Under current SEC rules, in contested elections shareholders are not able to freely select nominees from each side's slate of candidates unless they attend the meetings in person. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)