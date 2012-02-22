By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Feb 22 U.S. securities
regulators on Wednesday charged two China-based Puda Coal
executives with fraud, saying they led investors to
invest in an empty shell company instead of an actual coal
business.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's civil suit, filed
in a Manhattan federal court, alleges the company's Chairman
Ming Zhao and former CEO Liping Zhu tried to "steal and sell"
Puda Coal's coal mining company Shanxi Puda Coal Group, the
company's only source of revenue.
The complaint claims that Zhao transferred a controlling
interest to himself, and then sold a substantial portion to a
fund.
This marks the latest case by the SEC in its ongoing probe
into accounting irregularities at Chinese-based companies that
list on U.S. exchanges. Puda Coal was previously listed on the
New York Stock Exchange through a backdoor process known as a
reverse merger, but it was delisted last year.
The SEC said there is no known defense counsel as of this
time.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha)