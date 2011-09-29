* SEC enforcement chief Khuzami describes hurdles
* Laws on credit rating agencies are unique, he says
* Comments follow news of possible move against S&P
* Khuzami says SEC is not deterred by challenges
By Sarah N. Lynch, David Henry and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 29 The U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission faces hurdles proving
wrongdoing at credit-rating agencies, the agency's enforcement
chief said, pointing to the complexity of the cases and the
industry's strong legal defenses.
SEC Enforcement Director Robert Khuzami's comments to
Reuters came a day after McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N disclosed
on Monday that the agency may sue its Standard & Poor's unit
for breaking securities laws.
Khuzami declined to comment specifically on S&P, but his
remarks show how a case against S&P or other credit raters
would be far from easy to win.
"There are some statutory challenges in the law, and some
disclosure-related challenges that are unique to credit-rating
agencies that can make the cases more challenging," Khuzami
said.
"But, we don't let that stop us from investigating possible
misconduct," Khuzami added. "We are looking hard at them."
The SEC's investigation into S&P may lead to the first
charges against a major credit-rating company for its grading
of complex structured products during the financial crisis.
Khuzami's descriptions of the challenges he faces come as
financial and legal experts puzzle over why the SEC has taken a
step against only S&P when Moody's Investors Service (MCO.N)
and Fimalac SA's (LBCP.PA) Fitch Ratings also gave the same
bonds their highest grades just months before they were marked
down to junk.
"I just don't get why S&P is being singled out here," said
Janet Tavakoli, a structured finance consultant. "I don't see
much difference between the ratings from the three agencies."
Khuzami said there can be many reasons why law enforcers go
after one firm and not another.
Without commenting specifically on the S&P matter, he said
that "different actors might analyze a product in different
ways, or one may know things that another does not."
It can also just be a simple issue of timing, he said,
noting that cases against "similarly-situated parties" do not
always move at the same pace.
"It is the painstaking job to build cases involving complex
transactions or products," he said. "You look at individual
emails, individual pieces of testimony, and piece together a
circumstantial case, arguing that the most reasonable inference
from the evidence is that the defendant knew X and said Y, and
did it with wrongful intent."
In fact, some legal experts believe that the SEC may be
singling out S&P over other raters specifically because of an
email trail that it left behind in the crisis, even though
other ratings firms may have behaved similarly.
Some emails, which were unearthed by U.S. Senate
investigators, reveal that analysts at S&P had doubts about the
agency's ratings for bonds issued by a collateralized debt
obligation known as Delphinus CDO 2007-1. That CDO is now at
the center of the SEC probe of S&P.
Some of the contents of the CDO, a portfolio of mortgage
securities that were bundled into bonds, were swapped at the
eleventh hour, meaning that analysts weren't ultimately rating
the bonds they thought they were.
"You can take a look and see if it is different from the
closing date portfolio you received from the banker," S&P's
Lois Cheng wrote to colleague Lauren Sprinkle in the first of a
series of exchanges made public at an April 23, 2010, hearing
by an investigative panel headed by U.S. Senator Carl Levin.
In the eighth email in the set, Sprinkle copied in more
senior members of the team and said it appeared that about 25
assets in the portfolio "were dummies" which had been replaced
at the last minute with assets that would have "made the
portfolio worse... and they would have not been able to
close."
The emails were dated Aug. 20, 2007 - just 18 days after
S&P had published its ratings on the deal. After that, S&P did
not downgrade any of its Delphinus ratings for four months,
according to an exhibit at Levin's hearing.
A McGraw-Hill spokeswoman declined to comment.
Levin's committee introduced no Moody's emails mentioning
the Delphinus CDO, except for one from an investment banker to
Moody's requesting that the agency assign a more experienced
analyst to his next deal. Fitch Ratings was not examined by the
committee.
Levin's panel ultimately issued a scathing report in April
this year that condemned S&P and Moody's for helping trigger
the financial crisis. The report was referred for review to the
SEC and Department of Justice.
LEGAL SHIELDS
For the past several years, the SEC has faced pressure to
find a way to bring charges against the credit-rating agencies
for their role in the crisis.
The task has proved exceedingly difficult.
For example, Khuzami said, certain kinds of conduct by the
raters could only be addressed starting in September 2007. That
was the effective date of a 2006 law that formally granted the
SEC full-scale regulatory authority over raters.
In addition, the 2006 law expressly prohibits the SEC from
regulating the substance of ratings. Some have asserted that
this provision helped shield credit-rating agencies from
enforcement actions involving how ratings are determined.
It was not until last year when the Dodd-Frank law was
enacted that Congress strengthened the SEC's authority by
clarifying that raters cannot assert that excuse as a defense
in civil fraud actions, Khuzami said.
Even with the Dodd-Frank changes, however, credit raters
have long maintained that that their ratings constitute
opinions which are protected as free speech under the First
Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That defense has
historically shielded the agencies from lawsuits by investors
who challenged their ratings, saying they lost money by relying
on them.
Although Moody's and Fitch have yet to indicate they may
face any charges in connection with the financial crisis,
experts say it is possible SEC enforcers could still go after
them.
"It may be a case where they are staging their approach and
they intend to go after the other two as well," said Daniel
Drosman, a law partner at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, which
is suing S&P and Moody's to recover money investors lost buying
top-rated bonds.
For his part, Khuzami said the SEC will continue to
vigorously pursue any wrongdoing among credit rating agencies.
He also said the SEC is moving forward on cases related to
other financial firms who played a role in the recent credit
crisis.
"It is clear that credit crisis cases remain a priority,"
he said. "There are others that will be coming."
