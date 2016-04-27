(Updates April 25 story to add Rattner spokesman comments in paragraphs 3-4)

WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plans to reverse an earlier decision that would have allowed former Wall Street dealmaker Steven Rattner to return to the securities industry after serving a regulatory ban for more than five years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The about-face follows dissent within the agency over the move in March to readmit Rattner, who in 2010 was barred from the industry as part of an SEC settlement over his alleged role in a pay-to-play arrangement involving New York state's flagship pension fund, the Journal said.

A spokesman for Rattner disputed the characterization of the SEC's planned action as a reversal, saying the SEC was withdrawing its decision because Rattner had rescinded his application to return to the industry. The SEC declined to comment.

Rattner is no longer pursuing reinstatement due to his full-time work as chairman of Willett Advisors, which manages the fortune of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, his spokesman said.

The SEC's reprieve, which was approved by its lower-level staff, quickly unraveled because two of its commissioners later questioned the deal and objected to not being told about it, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC plans as soon as this week to issue a public notice that it is withdrawing an order that would have cleared the way for Rattner to work for Guggenheim Securities LLC, the Journal said.

Rattner's legal troubles interrupted his work as the leader of the U.S. government's auto-bailout program in 2009. (Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)