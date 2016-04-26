BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plans to reverse an earlier decision that would have allowed former Wall Street dealmaker Steven Rattner to return to the securities industry after serving a regulatory ban for more than five years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage: