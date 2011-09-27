* SEC says RBC did not fully disclose investment risks
* SEC also suing Stifel Nicolaus for engineering sale
* RBC says Stifel misrepresented risks
* SEC settlement could help resolve private litigation
(Adds comments from Stifel, lawyer for school districts;
details on private litigation)
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 A unit of Royal Bank of
Canada (RY.TO) will pay $30.4 million to settle civil charges
that it sold unsuitable complex financial products to five
Wisconsin school districts.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued the
administrative order against RBC Capital Markets LLC in an
expansion of its investigation into collateralized debt
obligations and other risky products that played a role in the
recent financial crisis.
In August, the agency sued the brokerage firm that
engineered the sale, Stifel Nicolaus & Co. [ID:nN1E7790QE]
According to the SEC, RBC Capital Markets and Stifel in
2006 sold the school districts $200 million worth of
credit-linked notes tied to the performance of CDOs.
The notes, paid for largely with borrowed funds, resulted
in heavy losses for the schools.
The SEC said the bank went ahead with the deal even though
the products were not suitable for less sophisticated
investors. The bank also failed to disclose the major risks in
its marketing materials, the agency said.
"RBC failed Securities 101 when it sold complex derivatives
that were unsuitable to five school districts without fully
informing them of the risks," said SEC enforcement director
Robert Khuzami in a news release.
RBC Capital settled the charges without admitting or
denying wrongdoing.
In a statement, RBC Capital said Stifel acted on its own in
misrepresenting the investments.
"We did not know that Stifel was misrepresenting the
products' risks to its clients and would not have participated
in the transaction had we had full knowledge of Stifel's
communication with its client," an RBC Capital spokesman said.
A Stifel spokesman said the firm was "gratified" the SEC
determined RBC Capital had failed to adequately disclose the
risk of the investments.
The SEC settlement could provide some incentive for the
school districts to resolve a long-running lawsuit they filed
against both the brokerage and the bank.
That case, filed in state court in 2008, has survived
attempts to dismiss it and has produced some 3 million
documents, a lawyer for the schools, C.J. Krawczyk, said.
RBC and Stifel have also sued each other, attempting to
shift liability for the failed investments.
The SEC settlement moves the ball forward in the private
case since the $30 million in sanctions RBC agreed to pay will
go directly to the school district, the bank said.
"Events like this have a tendency to create an opportunity
for the settlement of companion civil litigation," Krawczyk
said.
Royal Bank of Canada shares closed up 10 cents at $48.08 in
Toronto.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; editing by
Derek Caney, Lisa Von Ahn and Andre Grenon)