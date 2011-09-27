WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) -A unit of the Royal Bank of
Canada (RY.TO) will pay $30.4 million to settle civil charges
by U.S. securities regulators alleging the bank sold unsuitable
complex financial products to five Wisconsin school districts.
The administrative order by the Securities and Exchange
Commission against the RBC Capital Markets LLC marks the latest
high-profile case by the SEC as it continues to work through
cases tied to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
According to the SEC, RBC Capital Markets sold the school
districts $200 million worth of credit-linked notes tied to the
performance of collateralized debt obligations.
The agency claims the bank went ahead with the deal even
though the products were not suitable for less sophisticated
investors. The bank also allegedly failed in its marketing
materials to disclose the major risks.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Derek Caney)