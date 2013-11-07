BRIEF-Toll Brothers prices $300 million of senior notes
* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027
WASHINGTON Nov 7 A unit of the Royal Bank of Scotland agreed to pay more than $150 million to settle civil charges alleging it misled investors in a financial crisis-era subprime mortgage product, U.S. regulators announced Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the money it will collect from RBS Securities Inc would go toward compensating harmed investors.
The bank agreed to settle with the SEC without admitting or denying the charges, which allege that it misled investors about the quality of the underlying loans and the likelihood they would be repaid.
* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017