* SEC suspends destruction of all investigative records
* Decision comes after internal whistleblower complaints
* SEC has been working with National Archives on the issue
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) -The top lawyer at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission this week ordered the
enforcement division to cease destroying all investigative
records after an internal whistleblower complained the agency
was wrongfully discarding important records.
The order, which was disclosed in a Sept. 7 letter from SEC
General Counsel Mark Cahn to the whistleblower's attorney Gary
Aguirre, is the latest development in a saga that arose from
allegations that the agency has been destroying important
investigative files.
The whistleblower, SEC attorney Darcy Flynn, first raised
concerns about document destruction in July of last year. At
the time, his concerns were focused on documents known as
"matters under inquiry," or MUIs, which are preliminary
investigative records.
Flynn referred his concerns to the National Archives, which
last month issued a statement saying the SEC had destroyed the
records without the proper authority, but that it was working
with the SEC to prevent future problems and was satisfied the
destruction had ceased.
But in a letter sent to SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro and SEC
Inspector General David Kotz on Sept. 6, Flynn's attorney
raised new concerns that the SEC is still wrongfully destroying
records.
This time, however, the allegations extend beyond just
preliminary investigative records to include documents from
formal probes, such as records pertaining to closed
investigations.
In light of this latest complaint, Cahn decided to suspend
the destruction of all investigative records until further
notice.
"We have been working with (The National Archives and
Records Administration) for records retention, and have
determined to suspend the current policy out of an abundance of
caution until a new policy is in place," SEC spokesman John
Nester said.
The issue of the document destruction has recently drawn
scrutiny from numerous members of Congress, including
Republican Senator Charles Grassley, who sent the SEC a letter
last month seeking an explanation.
Kotz is also investigating the destruction of the
preliminary investigative records.
It is unclear if he will expand his probe to look into the
allegations in the Sept. 6 letter.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)