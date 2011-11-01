* Kotz says SEC should have preserved MUI records

* Kotz: no evidence destroyed records harmed any probes

* Kotz: staff had no "improper motive" in destroying docs

* Kotz says SEC should have been more forthcoming to NARA (Adds details from the report, background, and comments from SEC spokesman)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's internal watchdog has found that regulators should not have destroyed records related to closed preliminary probes, but the practice did not appear to hamper any investigations.

SEC Inspector General David Kotz's report comes in response to a complaint his office received from Darcy Flynn, an agency staffer-turned whistleblower who claimed the SEC's enforcement division wrongfully destroyed preliminary investigative records known as "matters under inquiry," or MUIs, over the course of two decades.

Kotz's report, released on Tuesday, found that while the SEC should not have destroyed the records in question, there was no evidence of any "improper motive" behind the policy and no investigations were harmed by it.

The document retention policy, which started in 1981, called for destroying all MUI-related documents that did not become investigations. Of the 23,289 MUIs opened from October 1992 through July 2010, 10,468 of them were closed without becoming investigations.

"The SEC's enforcement staff destroyed documents related to closed MUIs that should have been preserved as federal records," Kotz wrote. "These documents included anonymous correspondence and complaints, correspondence from the SEC requesting documents from companies in the course of a MUI, and correspondence to accompany companies' document production responses."

John Nester, a spokesman for the SEC, reiterated in a statement that the SEC's old document retention policy was discontinued in July 2010, and said the SEC is still working with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to resolve outstanding issues.

"We are pleased that the inspector general found no evidence of any improper motive on the part of current or former SEC staff, and is not aware of any enforcement investigations that were hampered as a result of the policy that had been in place for 20 years," he said.

Flynn, an SEC attorney, first raised concerns about improper disposal of records in 2010. He took his allegations to NARA, which earlier this year issued a statement saying the SEC had in fact destroyed certain records without the proper authority.

In his report, Kotz was critical of the way the SEC had initially responded to NARA's inquiry about the document destruction accusations. He said the SEC had violated federal regulations which required the SEC to provide a complete description of the records and the circumstances surrounding their destruction.

Kotz said that while it does not appear that anyone made materially false statements to NARA, certain senior SEC officials should have been more forthcoming in their response to NARA's inquiries.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, editing by Bernard Orr)