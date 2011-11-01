* Kotz says SEC should have preserved MUI records
* Kotz: no evidence destroyed records harmed any probes
* Kotz: staff had no "improper motive" in destroying docs
* Kotz says SEC should have been more forthcoming to NARA
(Adds details from the report, background, and comments from
SEC spokesman)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's internal watchdog has found that
regulators should not have destroyed records related to closed
preliminary probes, but the practice did not appear to hamper
any investigations.
SEC Inspector General David Kotz's report comes in
response to a complaint his office received from Darcy Flynn,
an agency staffer-turned whistleblower who claimed the SEC's
enforcement division wrongfully destroyed preliminary
investigative records known as "matters under inquiry," or
MUIs, over the course of two decades.
Kotz's report, released on Tuesday, found that while the
SEC should not have destroyed the records in question, there
was no evidence of any "improper motive" behind the policy and
no investigations were harmed by it.
The document retention policy, which started in 1981,
called for destroying all MUI-related documents that did not
become investigations. Of the 23,289 MUIs opened from October
1992 through July 2010, 10,468 of them were closed without
becoming investigations.
"The SEC's enforcement staff destroyed documents related to
closed MUIs that should have been preserved as federal
records," Kotz wrote. "These documents included anonymous
correspondence and complaints, correspondence from the SEC
requesting documents from companies in the course of a MUI, and
correspondence to accompany companies' document production
responses."
John Nester, a spokesman for the SEC, reiterated in a
statement that the SEC's old document retention policy was
discontinued in July 2010, and said the SEC is still working
with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to
resolve outstanding issues.
"We are pleased that the inspector general found no
evidence of any improper motive on the part of current or
former SEC staff, and is not aware of any enforcement
investigations that were hampered as a result of the policy
that had been in place for 20 years," he said.
Flynn, an SEC attorney, first raised concerns about
improper disposal of records in 2010. He took his allegations
to NARA, which earlier this year issued a statement saying the
SEC had in fact destroyed certain records without the proper
authority.
In his report, Kotz was critical of the way the SEC had
initially responded to NARA's inquiry about the document
destruction accusations. He said the SEC had violated federal
regulations which required the SEC to provide a complete
description of the records and the circumstances surrounding
their destruction.
Kotz said that while it does not appear that anyone made
materially false statements to NARA, certain senior SEC
officials should have been more forthcoming in their response
to NARA's inquiries.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, editing by Bernard Orr)