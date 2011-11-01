WASHINGTON Nov 1 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's internal watchdog has found that
regulators should not have destroyed records related to closed
preliminary probes, but the practice did not appear to hamper
any investigations.
Tuesday's report by SEC Inspector General David Kotz comes
in response to a complaint his office received from Darcy
Flynn, an agency staffer-turned whistleblower who claimed the
SEC's enforcement division wrongfully destroyed preliminary
investigative records over the course of two decades.
Kotz's report found that while the SEC should not have
destroyed the records in question, there was no evidence of any
"improper motive" behind the policy and no investigations were
harmed by it.
