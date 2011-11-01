WASHINGTON Nov 1 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's internal watchdog has found that regulators should not have destroyed records related to closed preliminary probes, but the practice did not appear to hamper any investigations.

Tuesday's report by SEC Inspector General David Kotz comes in response to a complaint his office received from Darcy Flynn, an agency staffer-turned whistleblower who claimed the SEC's enforcement division wrongfully destroyed preliminary investigative records over the course of two decades.

Kotz's report found that while the SEC should not have destroyed the records in question, there was no evidence of any "improper motive" behind the policy and no investigations were harmed by it.

