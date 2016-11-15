UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
NEW YORK Nov 15 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted on Tuesday to approve a massive stock and options trading information database, prompted by the 2010 "flash crash," in hopes it would help regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
The creation of a Consolidated Audit Trail establishes a regulatory central database for every trade order, execution, modification and cancellation, as mandated by the SEC in July 2012. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LIMA, Jan 27 Brazilian construction company Odebrecht said on Friday it was willing to sell off its remaining contracts with Peru as it faces a massive graft inquiry and calls from the government to leave the Andean country.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next-generation of Air Force One presidential plane, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.