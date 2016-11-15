NEW YORK Nov 15 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted on Tuesday to approve a massive stock and options trading information database, prompted by the 2010 "flash crash," in hopes it would help regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.

The creation of a Consolidated Audit Trail establishes a regulatory central database for every trade order, execution, modification and cancellation, as mandated by the SEC in July 2012. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)