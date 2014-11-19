PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt rules that will require exchanges and certain large trading platforms to enact policies to protect the markets from disruptions, such as technology failures or natural disasters.
The SEC's rule was inspired by a series of major market events in the past several years. The new rules will become effective in about 60 days, although exchanges and trading platforms will generally get nine months to comply. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.