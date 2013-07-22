By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 U.S. securities regulators
are warning the $2.6 trillion money market fund industry to be
careful of the risks in the so-called repo market, part of the
unregulated shadow banking system that large investment banks
use to fund their business.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17
quietly issued new guidance to money funds that spells out the
risks they could face if borrowers in the tri-party repurchase
market collapse.
"There are a variety of ways in which a money fund and its
adviser may be able to prepare for handling a default of a
tri-party repo held in the fund's portfolio," the SEC wrote.
"Such advance preparation could be part of broader efforts by
the money market fund and its adviser to follow best practices
in risk management."
In a four-page document, the SEC urges funds and advisers to
review master repurchase agreement documentation to see if there
are any procedures to handle defaults, and if necessary, prepare
draft templates in advance.
It also calls for funds to consider the operational aspects
of managing a repo, and to contemplate whether there are any
legal issues that could arise in the event of a repo default.
The SEC's guidance comes at a crucial time for the money
fund industry. The SEC is weighing controversial new rules that
seek to reduce the risk of runs on money funds by panicked
investors - a scenario that took place during the financial
crisis.
The Federal Reserve is separately eyeing a new rule that
would force investment banks that rely on risky short-term
funding such as found in the repo markets to hold more capital.
In a repo agreement, a fund can buy a security from a bank,
which in turn agrees to buy it back after a pre-agreed
time-frame, typically weeks or months. That way, the deal
provides the bank with short-term cash.
The third party in a tri-party repo is the clearing bank.
But in 2008, the collapse of Lehman Brothers caused major
problems for one of the largest money funds, exposing potential
systemic weaknesses in the short-term lending market.
Panicked investors rushed to pull out their money from the
Reserve Primary Fund, a large prime institutional fund, after
learning it was exposed to collapsed bank Lehman Brother's
short-term debt.
The fund eventually "broke the buck" when its net asset
value fell below $1 per share, and the U.S. government was
forced to create a temporary program to guarantee money market
funds.
Although money market funds and the repo market both
experienced major shocks during the crisis, the 2010 Dodd-Frank
law did not address these two areas.
As a result, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a
body of regulators chaired by the Treasury Secretary, has been
advocating for new rules for both money funds and repos.
In previous annual reports, the FSOC has labeled money funds
and repo markets as areas of emerging risks.
Regulators say they fear money market funds could be at risk
in the event that a financially stressed broker-dealer needs to
quickly sell assets it can no longer finance.
If the dealer's securities decline in value and they cannot
return the money from a repo transaction, then creditors could
initiate a run.
Last November, when a deadlocked SEC could not come to a
consensus on money fund reforms, the FSOC stepped in and issued
its own proposal in an effort to spur the SEC to act.
In June, under the leadership of new SEC Chair Mary Jo
White, the SEC finally proposed new rules that could require
large institutional prime funds to offer a floating, instead of
a fixed, net asset value.
But little so far has been done on repo markets and the
potential risks that may be posed by defaults.
The SEC's guidance appears to be an early step toward
addressing the issue.