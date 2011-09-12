* SEC issues report to Congress on revamping structure
* SEC working to implement Boston Consulting suggestions
* SEC says it needs more money and resources
* Report comes ahead of hearing on SEC structure
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. securities regulators
told lawmakers on Monday that budget constraints will make it
hard for them to implement organizational changes that were
recommended by an outside consulting group in March.
The 25-page report to Congress by the Securities and
Exchange Commission comes in response to a $4.8 million study
by the Boston Consulting Group, which laid out 16 ways for the
agency to streamline its operations and maximize its
resources.
The Boston Consulting Group's study was required by the
Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law. It calls for the SEC to
systemically redesign the organization, bolster its technology
capabilities by adding things such as a new data center, hire
more people with industry expertise and enhance its oversight
of self-regulatory organizations such as the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority.
Although the SEC said it has made some progress toward
implementing the Boston Consulting Group's recommendations, the
agency warned that tight budgets could prevent it from making
the changes and detract from its ability to conduct routine
business.
Boston Consulting Group estimated that the changes would
create upfront costs between $42 million and $55 million over
two years, in addition to a commitment of SEC management and
staff time.
"Both the resource constraints and time demands pose
tremendous challenges," the SEC said in its report. "Without
adequate funding the agency may not be able to realize the
efficiencies."
Concerns over provisions in Dodd-Frank as well as the SEC's
failure to detect Bernard Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme have
left some Congressional Republicans reluctant to give the
agency the large budget increases that have been requested in
recent years by the Obama administration.
The SEC's report on the Boston Consulting recommendations
comes just days before the House Financial Services Committee
is due to hold a hearing that will examine ways to revamp the
SEC's organizational structure to make it more efficient.
Republican Representative Spencer Bachus, who chairs the
panel, has begun drafting legislation to raise efficiency at
the agency by consolidating certain divisions and offices and
shoring up ethics guidelines. The bill is based on
recommendations from the Boston Consulting Group as well as
others, including SEC Inspector General David Kotz.
Also this week, U.S. Senate appropriators will meet to
begin drafting a bill that will fund the SEC for fiscal 2012.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)