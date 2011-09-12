* SEC issues report to Congress on revamping structure

* SEC working to implement Boston Consulting suggestions

* SEC says it needs more money and resources

* Report comes ahead of hearing on SEC structure

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. securities regulators told lawmakers on Monday that budget constraints will make it hard for them to implement organizational changes that were recommended by an outside consulting group in March.

The 25-page report to Congress by the Securities and Exchange Commission comes in response to a $4.8 million study by the Boston Consulting Group, which laid out 16 ways for the agency to streamline its operations and maximize its resources.

The Boston Consulting Group's study was required by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law. It calls for the SEC to systemically redesign the organization, bolster its technology capabilities by adding things such as a new data center, hire more people with industry expertise and enhance its oversight of self-regulatory organizations such as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Although the SEC said it has made some progress toward implementing the Boston Consulting Group's recommendations, the agency warned that tight budgets could prevent it from making the changes and detract from its ability to conduct routine business.

Boston Consulting Group estimated that the changes would create upfront costs between $42 million and $55 million over two years, in addition to a commitment of SEC management and staff time.

"Both the resource constraints and time demands pose tremendous challenges," the SEC said in its report. "Without adequate funding the agency may not be able to realize the efficiencies."

Concerns over provisions in Dodd-Frank as well as the SEC's failure to detect Bernard Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme have left some Congressional Republicans reluctant to give the agency the large budget increases that have been requested in recent years by the Obama administration.

The SEC's report on the Boston Consulting recommendations comes just days before the House Financial Services Committee is due to hold a hearing that will examine ways to revamp the SEC's organizational structure to make it more efficient.

Republican Representative Spencer Bachus, who chairs the panel, has begun drafting legislation to raise efficiency at the agency by consolidating certain divisions and offices and shoring up ethics guidelines. The bill is based on recommendations from the Boston Consulting Group as well as others, including SEC Inspector General David Kotz. [ID:nN1E7711S3]

Also this week, U.S. Senate appropriators will meet to begin drafting a bill that will fund the SEC for fiscal 2012. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)