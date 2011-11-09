* New rules make it harder for reverse mergers to list
* Rules are a response to accounting irregularities
* SEC, DOJ investigating Chinese accounting issues
* Companies must be more seasoned now before listing
By Sarah N. Lynch
Nov 9 U.S. securities regulators approved
strict new listing standards for reverse merger companies on
Wednesday after a rash of accounting scandals.
Under the new listing standards approved by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, any company that becomes
public through a reverse merger will have to meet stricter new
requirements before they can list on NASDAQ OMX, NYSE Euronext
and NYSE AMEX.
A reverse merger is a method of entering the market where
U.S. shell companies merge with foreign companies. Many of the
companies that have been targeted by regulators for accounting
issues have been based in China.
The SEC and the U.S. Justice Department are investigating
accounting irregularities at U.S.-listed companies based in
China. The SEC sharpened its focus on the issue beginning last
year as dozens of China-based companies began disclosing
auditor resignations or bookkeeping irregularities.
In addition to taking enforcement actions to suspend or
halt trading in more than 35 companies in recent months, the
exchanges and the SEC have also been working together to tackle
the problem by crafting more stringent listing rules.
"Placing heightened requirements on reverse merger
companies before they can become listed on an exchange will
provide greater protections for investors," SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro said in a statement.
Under the new rules, reverse merger companies will be
prohibited from applying to list until they have completed a
one-year "seasoning period" by trading in the over-the-counter
market or on another regulated exchange.
They also must first file all of the necessary paperwork
with the SEC, including audited financial statements, and they
will need to maintain a minimum share price for a sustained
time period.
That share price also must be sustained for at least 30 of
the 60 trading days immediately before its listing application
and the exchange's decision to list.
"We believe the more rigorous standards for reverse mergers
will benefit investors and issuers, and we applaud the SEC for
its thoughtful attention and leadership on this important
matter," NYSE Euronext said in a statement.
The main auditor watchdog is also tackling accounting
problems at U.S.-listed Chinese companies. The Public Company
Accounting Oversight Board has been in talks with Chinese
regulators to try to get access to inspect audit firms there.
PCAOB and SEC officials held an initial round of talks in
Beijing in July, and Schapiro said on Monday she expects
another meeting to take place this month or next month. For
details click on [ID:nWEN0635].
