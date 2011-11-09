Nov 9 U.S. securities regulators approved
strict new listing standards for reverse merger companies on
Wednesday amid a rash of recent accounting scandals.
Under the new listing standards approved by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, any company that becomes
public through a reverse merger will have to meet stricter new
requirements before they can list on NASDAQ OMX (NDAQ.O), NYSE
Euronext NYX.N and NYSE AMEX.
A reverse merger is a method of entering the market where
U.S. shell companies merge with foreign companies. Many of the
companies that have been targeted by regulators for accounting
issues have been based in China.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)