* Idea is to help ease burdens on companies
* Review comes after Obama's executive order
* SEC was already reviewing certain offering rules
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 U.S. securities regulators
are soliciting comments to help them as they embark on a broad
review to determine whether existing regulations may be placing
undue burdens on American businesses.
The announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission
comes after President Barack Obama issued an executive order on
July 11 asking independent regulatory agencies, such as the SEC
and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to consider whether
certain rules on the books need to be streamlined, updated or
even repealed.
"Because today's financial markets are dynamic and
fast-moving, the regulations affecting the markets and its
participants must be reviewed over time and revised as
necessary so that the regulations continue to fulfill the SEC's
mission," the agency said on Tuesday.
Obama's July order seeking to help ease regulatory burdens
for businesses was the second of its kind this year. In
January, the president issued a similar executive order calling
on government agencies to review existing regulations in light
of the tough economic conditions that businesses are facing.
The first order, however, did not apply to independent
regulatory agencies like the SEC.
Nevertheless, the SEC in March already started reviewing
some existing rules governing private securities offerings and
reporting.
The review was launched after Goldman Sachs (GS.N) in
January decided to limit Facebook's offering to foreign
investors after intense media scrutiny spooked the bank into
fears it could inadvertently violate dated securities rules
governing investor solicitation.
Also at issue was Goldman's attempt to legally circumvent a
rule requiring companies to begin reporting financial details
if they have more than 500 shareholders of record. The SEC rule
counts all shareholders individually, but the method used by
Goldman aggregated shareholders into one.
In subsequent hearings and letters to lawmakers after
Goldman announced its decision, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro
pledged to lawmakers that the agency would undertake a rigorous
review to see if some rules on private securities trading need
to be modernized. [ID:nN1040911]
It is unclear how much money could be saved as a result of
Obama's more recent executive order targeting independent
agencies. However, the White House estimated last month that
regulatory cuts stemming from Obama's first January order could
save more than $10 billion over five years.
Business groups including the Chamber of Commerce, however,
have said those savings could be undercut by other costly new
regulations being sought by the administration.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Laura
MacInnis, editing by Matthew Lewis)